Mutharika delivers more news to revamp Malawi transport sector : ‘New railway from Lilongwe to Mbeya in Tanzania

President Peter Mutharika says government is rolling out arevolutionary infrastructure development with a National Transport Master Plan (NTMP) aimed at guiding the development of the transport sector in roads, ships and airports to be implemented up to the year 2037.

In his State of the Nation Address during the opening of the Third Meeting of the 47th Session of Parliament in Lilongwe on Friday, the President said government completed the rehabilitation of 99 kilometres section of the rail network from Nkaya to Nayuchi.

​“We also completed the rehabilitation of the 96 kilometres Limbe-Nkaya section of the rail network as well as spot railway rehabilitation of the Balaka-Salima-Kanengo section of the rail network,” he said.

Mutharika said government has since started rehabilitating the 399 kilometres railway section from Nkaya to Mchinji.

“Mr Speaker, Sir, I have more news. We are reviving the railway from Limbe to Beira and designs are almost completed. We expect to start construction works by the end of this year,” he informed.

​Mutharika said Malawi is negotiating for a new railway from Lilongwe to Mbeya in Tanzania.

“But we are also going to construct another railway from Mbeya to Chilumba to connect with water transport where we will add more vessels to sail as far as Monkey Bay. AMemorandum of Understanding has been signed and we expect the project to be on Build-Operate-and –Transfer Model,” he said.

Mutharika also said government intend to dualise the M1 Road from Blantyre to Karonga.

“Let us change Malawi once and for all,” he said.

Mutharika also said his administration is transforming air transport in the country.

“Let me report that the process of establishing a Civil Aviation Authority to discharge functions previously carried out by the Civil Aviation department is now under way,” he said.

The President said there is progress on rehabilitation and expansion works at Kamuzu and Chileka International Airports, saying construction works at Kamuzu International Airport are scheduled to be completed in April, 2019.

“​Mr Speaker, Sir, we are also negotiating with investors to construct a new international airport in Mangochi and we are making good progress. This airport will come with high standard hotels and transform tourism along Lake Malawi. Time has come to transform this country and that is what we are doing,” he said.

The masterplan which was developed with funding from the World Bank provides a framework for delivering sustainable interventions on multi-mode transport network across Malawi.

