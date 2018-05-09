Laureen Ngwira named player of the match, inspires Team Northumbria to victory

Malawi netball export in England, Laurene Ngwira had a grand game for Team Northumbria (TN) inspiring them to edge bottom side UWS Sirens 47-42 and named player of the match in the Vitality Superleague on Monday.

“It was nice to win and I am enjoying my game here,” said Ngwira who made her debut for TN just days before flying out for a holding camp with Malawi national team prior to the Commonwealth Games.

The goalkeeper-cum-shooter caught TN’s attention after starring for the Malawi Queens against England in Test Series late last year.

After the national team matches, she remained in the UK to undergo trials at TN much to the displeasure of her local club Tigresses who cried foul that they were not consulted.

Ngwira is the only the third netball player in Malawu history to play professional netball. She has followed in the footsteps of compatriots, Mwawi Kumwenda, who plays for Melbourne Vixens in Australia and Joyce Mvula of Manchester Thunder in the UK.

TN will next face Manchester Thunder on Saturday when the two Malawian players will come face to face.

Kumwenda continued to shine at her Australian club Melbourne Vixens when she notched 34 baskets at 100 percent shooting accuracy at Margaret Court Arena on Sunday to be the game’s top-scorer as the hosts came from behind to triumph 63-61.

According to an article on www.heraldsun.com.au, Kumwenda, who gave away 7cm on 190cm opponent Sarah Klau, often managed to find space over the back and did not miss from 34 shots at goal while her partner in attack Tegan Phillip worked up the court and also hit the scoreboard with 29 goals.

