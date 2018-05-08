Manganya to challenge Nankhumwa in parliamentary poll

Development activist and actor Michael Usi has said he will challenge Local Government minister in Mulanje Central parliamentary elections.

Usi, who also plies as a comedian under the tag of Manganya, said he could not enter a parliamentary race where he said he would lose.

“I want to end the culture of handouts. Communities should be empowered so that they stand on their own,” said Usi.

The coming in of Usi in the constituency will bring in political competition for Nankhumwa, a close ally of President Peter Mutharika and ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) strongman.

Nankhumwa has in the past three elections easily defeated his main challenger Brown Mpinganjira thereby def,sting his political ego.

The Minister laughed off when told that Usi would defeat him.

Mulanje Central enjoys massive development activities.

