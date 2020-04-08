Mutharika says Malawi going through ‘difficult times’: Thanks public for complying with Covid-19 measures

President Peter Mutharika has admitted that the country is facing unprecedented times and uncertainty as the Coronavirus pandemic evolves.

Mutharika in his special address to the nation on Tuesday evening said the global outbreak which has killed one and eight affected people in Malaiw is “creating a lot of fear, suffering and loss of life.”

Said Mutharika: “ Here in Malawi, we are now registering new cases almost every day.

“But more sadly, I have learnt that we have lost one of our own to the disease. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family for this loss.”

In his address, President Mutharika commended all Malawians who are complying with the measures put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“I also thank all those that are working with us in fighting this pandemic.

“Specifically, I want to thank our health care workers for their sacrifice to heal our nation from this disease. I know this is a challenge for us all. But God has given us the duty to save the life of his people,” he said.

Mutharika said Malawi can only “win this war if we work together. I am confident that we will win this war.”

According to Minister of Health Jappie Mhango, 50 000 Malawians could die from the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic if the virus first diagnosed in China last December persists for one year.

Mhango said: “If the disease was to hit the country for a year, 85 percent of [the 17.5 million] people will be infected with Lilongwe being the hardest hit.

“Over 85 percent or 16 million people will become infected over one year. Of those infected, it is anticipated that 483 000 people will be hospitalised and 85 000 people will be in critical condition in need of critical care and up to 50 000 people could die directly from Covid-19.”

The minister, who is also chairperson of the Special Cabinet Committee on Covid-19, said this when he fronted his daily news conferences to update the nation on the outbreak.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!