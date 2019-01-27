Mutharika says supporting DPP guarantees accelerated development

President Peter Mutharika on Sunday called on Malawians to continue supporting the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government for the country to enjoy continued development projects that are currently under implementation.

The President made the call during a whistle- stop rally that was held in Nancholi Township in Blantyre.

President Mutharika expounded on the point in reference to the forthcoming tripartite election that is slated for May 21, calling on the ruling party’s membership to ensure that the DPP is re-elected into power to avoid development interruption.

“The DPP government has completed numerous development projects since attaining power in 2014 such as road networks, bridges, technical colleges, Malata and Cement subsidies and plenty more are under way pending completion in the following years hence the need to continue with the DPP leardership,” said President Mutharika.

Speaking earlier, Group Village Head (GVH) Chiimile pleaded with the Head of State to unsure that the needy from her area are assisted with maize to meet the food deficit that they are currently enduring.

The village head also requested for a tarmac road to Nkoka Village in the area where a Health Center has recently been built courtesy of the DPP government.

In response, the President called on all responsible authorities to make sure that the needs are attended to.

Nancholi Ground was one of the six slated spots namely Zingwangwa, Chilobwe, Manje, Limbe Market and Bangwe visited by the president as part of the whistle stop tour which was meant for interaction between the national leader and all people.

