Mutharika pledges to transform Malawi beyond recognition if re-elected

January 28, 2019 Tiwonge Mvula -Malawi 8 Comments

As the country is fast approaching Tripartite elections on May 21 2019, President Peter Mutharika has said that once re-elected into power he would continue to develop the country beyond recognition.

Mutharika promises more development 

First Lady greets the crowds

He said this Sunday in Limbe during a whistle stop tour which he conducted in areas of Nancholi, Chilobwe, Zingwangwa, Manje and Limbe before holding a mass rally at Bangwe in Blantyre.

Mutharika emphasized that he would carry over various developments that his government has been implementing during the first five year term.

He noted that the country has ragged behind development wise because when one President is voted out of power and the other one takes over, they usually do not finish the developments which one started regardless of how important they were to the country.

“My government will make sure it finishes all the developments we started when we came into power in 2014.We will bring about a number of new developments which will make Malawi develop beyond recognition,” the President said.

Mutharika outlined various infrastructure developments which his government is pursuing currently like roads and infrastructure developments, citing examples of the current Chirimba dual carriage way currently under construction as well as the Lunzu-Chigumula ring road underway in the city of Blantyre.

He cited the five star hotel which is almost completed at Chichiri in Blantyre and promised to continue the Malata and Cement Subsidy Programme as well as the Fertilizer Subsidy Programme for the well-being of Malawians.

The President revealed that once voted into power, he would construct a sky scale five store building behind Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre, a building which he said would be the first of its kind to be built in the city of Blantyre.

“Once we are re-elected into power in the upcoming “watershed” elections, I will continue to champion the rights of women in the country as well as promote them economically and career wise by putting them into different decision making positions,” Mutharika added.

He highlighted that his government would bring active Malawi Rural Development Fund (MARDEF) loans, saying the money for such a cause has already been realized and is readily available.

Mutharika said the MARDEF loans would help the youth and women in particular to achieve economic stability and in course bring about development in the country

Bornwell
Guest
Bornwell

Zamveka akuti adzapitiriza kutukula dziko.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
30 minutes ago
chimanga
Guest
chimanga

Beyond recognition when the country has been backsliding in the last five years of your reign? Agogo kulota

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes ago
Mangochi kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi kabwafu

Another foolish old man.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
36 minutes ago
Pitala and Zamiya K145 million Bwezani Mwaba
Guest
Pitala and Zamiya K145 million Bwezani Mwaba

Mano atsala ochepa mkamwa amamva zomwe mumanena ndi Mgemi Kalilani ndi ma journalist awa. Ine ndimangova kupuma fyafyafya Kwa nkhalamba basi. Pumani ena achitepo izi. Mungogwa nazo pa gulu.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago
Marx
Guest
Marx

Beyond recognition, my foot!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
A Concern Citizen
Guest
A Concern Citizen

This can only be taken serious by blindfolded insane Maliseche followers not sane people with all five senses properly functioning. Zakumaliseche basi.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
guy jobo
Guest
guy jobo

i totally agree with you.how can a hotel which is someones business benefit a rural malawian. it may create jobs yes but how can he revamp the entire economy so that people graduate from poverty.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
39 minutes ago
kanyimbi 265
Guest
kanyimbi 265

Koma anthu akumamva zomwe amalankhula mkuluyi? madalawatu kulankhula kumawavuta zedi

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

