Mutharika should retire not rest, says UTM’s Masangwi

President Peter Mutharika should be advised to retire not rest because he cannot handle the pressure of the office of the President with his advanced age, UTM Party patron Noel Masangwi has said.

Masangwi, who calls Mutharika ‘Ambuyanga’ told a campaign rally addressed by Vice President and UTM presidential candidate Saulos Chilima at Mponda Freedom Park in Zomba on Sunday that it is clear that Mutharika cannot go on.

Mutharika, 80, postponed his campaign rallies on two occasions this week.

“Ambuye aja atopa [He is aged]. Mutharika should retire not rest as they are doing to him now. It’s clear that he cant go on and giving him five more years will be an insult. Let him retire now,” said Masangwi, who is also one of the director of Mulakho wa Alhomwe.

“Let him pack and go with honour,” he added.

Mutharika, compared to 2014 elections campaign, has not been active on vote hunting.

In 2014, DPP made a 36.4 percent surprise presidential votes win from the opposition, beating incumbent president Joyce Banda whose People’s Party (PP) came third. MCP came second, with a difference of about 400 000 votes.

The DPP has three main rivals in this election—Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which is in alliance with former president Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP) and Freedom Party (PP), Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s UTM and the United Democratic Front which has Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi as its torchbearer.

