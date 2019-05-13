Lucius new song ‘YehovaSagona’: Advocates for UTM

Malawian veteran musician Lucius Banda has put his voice on a new song titled YehovaSagona propping up support for the Saulos Chilima-led UTM Party ahead of May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Speaking from Balaka to Nyasa Times, the former parliamentarian, who is also UTM campaign director, said: “I have done this song because I strongly believe Malawians deserve better.”

He explained that is painful that suffering has become part of Malawian life to a point people do not knowthat they are suffering.

“When you go to some places of this country,people do not believe when you tell them life could be betterthan it currently is.

“So,Iam trying to revoke the spirit of the Lord to come into this election.Yes, we are remaining with a few days but I believe in God of wonders, I believe God will be able to show us what to do.”

He said he strongly believes in the leadership of Saulos Chilima will be the transformation that Malawi needs going forward.

Lucius said this is an opportunity that has availed itself and explained that he should have included other presidential candidates but said he has a chance to direct the people to choose a better candidate.

People can download the song here:

https://www.malawi-music.com/L/35-lucius-banda

