Mzuni ends Civil Sporting Airtel Top 8 cup dream

Mzuni Football Club also known as ‘The Green Intellectuals’ on Sunday 12th May 2019 came from behind to force a one-all-draw against Civil Sporting Club in an Airtel Top 8 Quarter Final match played at the Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Both goals were scored inside the last official 10 minutes of the game.

Ranken Mwale put the Civil Servants ahead when he put the ball at the back of the net following a goal mouth scramble following a beautifully taken free kick from Blessings Tembo.

As the handful usual vocal Civil Sporting supporters that usually sits at the northern part of the stadium were still dancing, ululating and jubilating, their celebration was unfortunately cut short within seconds as Mzuni cancelled the lead.

This means that Mzuni has progressed to the semifinal stage on an away goal rule.

In the first leg played over a week ago, the two sides played out a 0-0 draw.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Mzuni FC Head Coach Gilbert Chirwa was over the moon.

“After conceding we responded well and equalized and everything was beautiful. I am happy that we are through to the semifinals and I congratulate my boys” said the former Nyasa Big Bullets and Malawi national team defender.

On the other hand, the losing coach Franco Ndawa said his side did not recover in time to defend the lead.

He,however, hailed his charges for team spirit and dedication.

“We didn’t deserve to lose this match because the boys did everything that is supposed to be done but things didn’t go our way,” said Ndawa.

Mzuni will face fellow northerners Karonga United in the round.

Action in the Airtel Top 8 continues this Tuesday with Silver Strikers hosting Mighty Be Forward at the Silver Stadium while Masters Security play host to Kamuzu Barracks at Dedza Stadium.

