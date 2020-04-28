Mutharika speaks, rumour mongers of Malawi leader’s death shamed

President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday evening gave a national address despite opposition spreading rumors regarding his health including one South Africa based Saunders Juma of the social media grouping called Maenga circulating audios claiming the Head of State had died.

The opposition through its social media calpers have been claiming Mutharika’s health was in grave danger.

And rumours were heightened with Maenga voice audios circulating on social media that there will be presidential change of guard to the vice-president Saulos Chilima .

State House spokesman Mgeme Kalilani insisted Mutharika was “alive and well.”

The presidential spokesman is therefore baffled and questions the mental stability of Jumah in spreading false news that the President is no more.

And Tuesday evening the Malawi leader addressed the nation through he public broadcaster Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC). His address centered on government's response to coronavirus pandemic. Malawi has so far recorded 36 virus pandemic cases and 3 deaths. After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, with Europe and the US currently the worst-hit.

