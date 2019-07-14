Mutharika tackles contentious land issues: Malawi tea estate owners asked to release part of their land to locals

Government has outlined plans to engage tea estate owners in tourist attraction districts of Mulanje and Thyolo to release part of their land to locals for agricultural activities such as raising livestock and crop production.

Speaking at Muloza Border in Mulanje when he presided over ground breaking ceremony for the 20 kilometres Muloza-Chiringa Road on Saturday, President Peter Mutharika departed from the prepared speech to tackle the contentious issue that has for long been a subject of discussion in the two districts.

He said government is aware of the suffering people in Mulanje were facing, saying his second coming to power means addressing such challenges once for all.

“I know that the major problem in Mulanje is shortage of land and let me assure you that I will discuss with estate owners for them to give back part of the idle land to you,” Mutharika pointed out.

Tea, macadamia and coffee plantation estates in the two districts take up a greater percentage of arable land in the two districts.

Apart from the issue of land, the President assured people that his second term of office entails that the Farm Input Subsidy Programme would continue to ensure food security at all levels.

Mutharika promised people of government’s commitment to food security and this was in reaction to concerns that people in the area lost their food to the March 2019 floods.

“Let me assure you that nobody will die of hunger since my government will distribute food to all those that are food insecure. Mulanje is an important district because it attracts tourists; hence, will make sure that Mulanje Mountain is being taken care of,” he said.

Mutharika disclosed that government would build seven secondary schools in the district including a community technical college at Muloza, whose construction would commence in August or September 2019.

“As I speak now, I am a very disappointed person because some misguided people are destroying the developments that are being done through demonstrations. They are burning tyres in the roads which poses threat to the roads safety.

“I am not against demonstrations because it is a democratic right but rather I hate it when the demonstrations are accompanied by violence and destruction of public property like it is the case now in some parts of the country,” he added.

The President pledged to continue with the development projects like good roads and hospitals despite facing resistance from some detractors.

“This is the only way I can give back to you in return to the votes which gave me this opportunity to lead you in the next five years. To me failure is not a choice because even in my academic career I have never failed,” Mutharika said.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Transport and Public Works Ralph Jooma said the nation was witnessing another dream that finally came to pass.

