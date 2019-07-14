Mutharika insists DPP won Malawi tripartite elections ‘fair and squre’

President Peter Mutharika who is in a second and final five-year term has repeated his attack on the opposition, stressing that his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won the May 21 Tripartite Elections fair and square.

The 78-year-old is facing legitimacy challenge from the opposition who are in court seeking nullification of the elections over allegations of vote rigging.

But speaking at Chambe Primary School ground in Mulanje when he opened the K12 billion Zomba-Jali-Phalombe-Chitakale Road, which is 102 kilometres long, Mutharika a law professor, said the opposition were bad losers and urged them to join him in rebuilding the country.

“The opposition is destroying everything I am putting up , but let me tell them I will not get tired. They are burning schools and hospitals, but whenever they do that, I will reconstruct them until they get tired,” he said.

Mutharika stressed that in elections, there can only be one winner.

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and former vice president Saulos Chilima of UTM Party , are still disputing the results.

Both local and international observers described the elections as free and fair.

Mutharika came to power in 2014 as the country’s fifth president after defeating then incumbent president Joyce Banda. His term will expire in 2024 and will not be allowed to seek another term according to the country’s constitution.

