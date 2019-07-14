Sikwese’s UN judge appointment vote of confidence – Malawi Law Society

Malawi Law Society (MLS) President Burton Mhango has disclosed that the appointments of Malawian High Court Judge Rachel Sikwese as a United Nation judge is a clear reflection of confidence and respect by the international community towards Malawi’s judicial system.

Mhango was reacting to recent appointment of Sikwese as half-time judge to United Nations Dispute Tribunal (UNDT).

“It is a very positive development and we would like to wish our learned Justice well as she takes up this task,” said Mhango.

Youthful Sikwese has for the past 21 years served in various judicial capacities.

Meanwhile, office of the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal has pledged maximum support to Sikwese knowing that he is will not working for herself but for the entire nation.

Registrar of the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal Agness Patemba said: “We will give the judge all the support she needs, knowing that it’s not just for her benefit but Malawi as a nation. Knowing her capacity, we do not doubt that she will continue to excel and shine at international community.”

According to reports, Sikwese will be seating six months every year, for seven years, in New York, for cases in America, Geneva (Switzerland), for cases involving UN staff in Europe and part of Asia and then Nairobi to seat on cases involving UN staff in Africa and part of Asia.

But she said she will continue working as a judge in Malawi.

Among other qualifications, Sikwese holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Malawi obtained in 1998 and a Master of Laws Degree from the University of Indiana Bloomington, USA (2000).

She joined the Malawi Judiciary in 1998 as Senior Resident Magistrate and rose through the ranks of the Assistant Registrar of Supreme Court and High Court (2000-2002) then became first Deputy Chairperson of the Industrial Relations Court of Malawi (2002-2004) before her

appointment as first female Chairperson of the IRC (2004-2012).

Sikwese was appointed High Court Judge in 2012 and joined the Commercial Court in 2015.

