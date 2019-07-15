4 points for Civil Sporting in Mzuzu

Lilongwe-based Civil Sporting Club return to their base with 4 points from two TNM Super League encounters in their first round northern region tour where they beat Mzuni FC 1-2 on Saturday followed by a goalless draw on Sunday against Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium.

The civil servants had a good time on Saturday when they managed to score two goals through Fletcher Bandawe while Mzuni had their goal through Collen Nkhulambe. However, it was a dull game.

On Sunday, the Lilongwe based side came into the game hoping to collect yet another 3 points but it was the soldiers who attacked more than the visitors with Brown Magaga, Lloyd Njaliwa, Deus Nkutu and Gastin Simkonda terrorising the visitors’ defence for the first 20 minutes.

Civil Sporting Club then settled into the game but their attacking prowess left a lot to be desired. The first half ended goalless and a handful of spectators that patronised the match hoped to see a goal or two in the second half.

Four minutes into the second half, Blessings Tembo managed to curve a decent free kick round Moyale Barracks defence but goalkeeper Macdonald Harawa was alert to pull an important save.

The two teams cancelled each other squarely throughout the remaining minutes of the second half and when referee Stephano Gomani blew the final whistle, the scoreboard read 0-0.

Moyale’s captain, Gastin Simkonda, was voted man of the match.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Civil Sporting Club Head Coach, Franco Ndawa, said he was satisfied with the four points away.

“Moyale Barracks came flat out for a win. We wanted to collect six points but the way Moyale played we couldn’t do otherwise but to settle for a draw,” Ndawa said.

Moyale Barracks Team Manager, Victor Phiri, said his charges did all they could to win the game but it was not their day.

“We are satisfied with our performance today. We still have a number of games to play. We will keep on fighting,” added Phiri.

Civil Sporting Club is now on position 7 with 16 points from 11 games while Moyale Barracks is now on position 10 with 11 points from 10 games.

