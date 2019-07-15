UTM party car torched in Mangochi as political violence escalates

A UTM Party vehicle for their Eastern Region governor , a Mr Sande, was Saturday evening petrol-bombed in Mangochi District by unknown people while parked at Budget Lodge.

Party spokesman Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the party reported the matter to police

He alleged that incident is politically connected with government Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Youth Cadets accused to be behind.

The development comes after Malawi Congress Party (MCP) director of youth Richard Chimwendo Banda had his residential house torched in Dowa District.

Banda, who is Dowa East member of Parliament (MP), alleged that unknown assailants descended on the house in his village at dawn last week and set ablaze the house, destroying the structure and household property.

Police continue to sing the same aged poem “investigations are underway”.

