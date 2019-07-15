UTM party car torched in Mangochi as political violence escalates

July 15, 2019 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

A UTM Party vehicle for their  Eastern Region governor , a Mr Sande, was Saturday evening petrol-bombed in Mangochi District by unknown people while parked at Budget Lodge.

UTM car torched
UTM car torched

Party spokesman Joseph Chidanti Malunga  said the party reported the matter to police

He alleged that incident is politically connected with government Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Youth Cadets accused to be behind.

The development comes after Malawi Congress Party (MCP) director of youth Richard Chimwendo Banda had  his residential house  torched in Dowa District.

Banda, who is Dowa East member of Parliament (MP), alleged that unknown assailants descended on the house in his village at dawn last week and set ablaze the house, destroying the structure and household property.

Police continue to sing the same aged poem “investigations are underway”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
UTM ref Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
UTM ref
Guest
UTM ref

IF I REMEMBER UTM SUPPORTERS TORCHED DPP CARS IN OBAMAS BACK YARD AND HER HOUSE..SO WHY WE FEEL SORRY FOR UTM

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago