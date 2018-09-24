Mutharika tells UN peace summit to emulate Mandela

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has started his official duties in the United State Of America, where he is attending the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly . Mutharika first engagement was attending the opening meeting of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit in the UN General Assembly Hall at the UN Headquarters where he delivered a powerful statement. The Malawi leader addressed the gathering of world leaders for three minutes and he urged leaders across the globe to emulate the example which Mandela set by preaching peace as a key to the success of a national, regional block and the entire world to develop.

“Every human being deserves to live in a peaceful environment and with peace of the mind,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika said the global peace agenda is at the very heart of Malawi aa a peace-loving southern African nation.

“We are therefore committed to ensuring that there is total peace and tranquillity in the world,” said Mutharika.

He aais Malawi will always go out to defend peace wherever peace is under threat.

“We will continue participating in peace-keeping missions wherever duty calls us,” said the Malawi leader.

The focus of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit is on Global Peace in honor of the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela. This Peace Summit offers the opportunity for world leaders to renew their commitment to global peace, conflict prevention, conflict resolution, peacebuilding, promotion and protection of human rights and long-term development initiatives as called for by the Secretary-General. The Summit will also adopt a political declaration, which will reaffirm the values of Nelson Mandela.

