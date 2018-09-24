Padre Pio Church members urged to promote love

Parish Priest for Padre Pio Church, Constantine Mgunda has appealed to Church members to promote love amongst themselves in order to enhance their spiritual well-being.

He said this Sunday during the commemoration of St Padre Pio Day at the Church in Area 49 New Gulliver in Lilongwe.

“Love bleeds unity among people and commuities. If there is no love among church members, the church will continue to suffer in a number of issues. We need to view love as a weapon of making the church grow in another level,” Mgunda said.

He said the spirit of feeling for each other needs to be encouraged all the time and this would prevent issues of backbiting amongst Church members.

Mgunda said Church members should emulate want Padre Pio stand for during his time where he was promotingpeace and tranquility.

He said Padre Pio believe in the power of prayer and repentance in order to serve Godrightly.

The Parish Priest explained that the church needs to grow spiritual and that co-existence is one of the fundamental issue which needs to be sustain all the time.

“We need to emulate what to JesusChrist was always promoting love to people and his disciples. We need to reflect critically in our spiritual life if the issue of love to remain in us all,” Mgunda said.

The Vice Chairperson for Padre Pio Church, Alex Chisanthi said the church has grown since 1994 where 11 families started it as Small Community of St Bernard.

“Thefirst Mass for the Church was celebrated on June 26, 1996 which marked the establishment of the Church in Gulliver as an Out Station of Kaggwa Woyera Parish,” he recalled.

Chisanthi noted that it was pleasing to noted that the Church has developed over the years and that it has grown to an expected levels.

“We are still praying and believing that one day our church will turn into a parish.As an OutStation members of the church have committed themselves fully to their development of the church in all aspects,” he added.

The Padre Pio Day was celebrated with a mass, family lunch, football and netball matches and dances.

Fund raising activities were lined up in order to raising funds for the various development projects taking place at the Church.

This is the second year running the Church has organised the event which is now turning to an annual event which offers interactions and engagements among Church members.

Several members from within the Archdiocese of Lilongwe were part of the celebration.

St Padre Pio Small Community (Mphakati) of St Dennis Parish in Likuni joined the celebrationand brought netball and football teams.

