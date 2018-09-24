World Bank finances US$102m for Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project

The World Bank has financed US$ 102million for a project called Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project (LWSP) aimed at improving sanitation and water supply in the city of Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview, LWSP Co-Task Team Leader under the World Bank, Odete Muximpua said that World Bank is committed to help in improving good sanitation and water supply in Lilongwe city.

“World Bank is dedicated to improve water supply and sanitation services in Lilongwe district especially in the city through the Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project which is being implemented,” said Muximpua.

She added that, the objectives of LWSP are to increase access to improved water services and safely managed sanitation services in Lilongwe city.

She also said that, the project will finance priority investments in water production and distribution and also sanitation improvements.

The project is being implemented jointly by Lilongwe Water Board and Lilongwe City Council (LCC) who are making sure that the objectives of the project are accomplished.

According to the project description; 250, 000 people are expected to benefit from safely managed sanitation services though upgraded sewer connections and improved sanitary facilities such as advanced toilets.

Mayor of Lilongwe, Dr Desmond Bikoko said that the funding from World Bank has come in right time saying that the problem of sanitation and water supply are at higher rate in the city of Lilongwe.

“The support from World Bank has come at a right time as issues of sanitation and water management is a huge challenge in the city Lilongwe,” said Bikoko.

He added that, LCC is currently responsible for managing sanitation, drainage and solid waste services through the Directorate of Engineering Services for on-site sanitation and Directorate of Health and Social Welfare Services (DHSWS) for solid waste management.

The Mayor said that, LCC will put other mechanisms in place aimed at promoting good sanitation in the city of Lilongwe which include the engagement of monitoring and enforcement team for sanitation and water management.

