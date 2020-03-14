Mutharika tipped to let go ‘riff ruffs’ as he hires new Malawi cabinet
With the battleground of fresh presidential elections in his rear view mirror President Peter Mutharika needs a different type of top team as political commentators have advised to remove “riff ruffs” when hiring a new Cabinet.
Mutharika on Friday fired his entire Cabinet ahead of a possible presidential election in May.
The Constitutional Court last month annulled Mutharika’s victory in the May 2019 presidential election, ordering a re-run within 150 days after opposition parties said there were irregularities in the vote.
Mutharika has appealed the Constitutional Court decision.
But political analysts believe the Cabinet dissolution is an effort to assemble a war cabinet with one battle in mind: Fresh elections.
Political commentator Humphreys Mvula says Mutharika should have a brutal clear out of the ‘riff ruffs’ that were giving the President a bad name and replace them with the people that can endear the President to the people.
“This is the time to remove individuals that make him and DPP look toxic and an opportunity to rebrand. It has dawned on him that the elections are now certain following the Supreme Court ruling,” he said.
He said Mutharika mayincorporate Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) partner United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Cabinet ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.
“The President might wish to reconstitute the Cabinet to incorporate UDF members but at the same time try to put loyalists in Cabinet positions to resolve the party’s infighting,” he said.
Other analysts also say what Mutharika needs now is a delivery cabinet to turn his election promises into tangible policy.
“He needs to make a campaign cabinet,” said Henry Chingaipe, a political analyst with local thinktank the Institute for Policy Research and Social Empowerment.
The unexpected dissolution of cabinet was announced in a statement by government chief secretary Lloyd Muhara.
Until the appointment of a new cabinet, all ministerial powers, functions and responsibilities will be exercised by the president.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Zimenezi zipangitsa kuti mchipanimu mpungwepungwe ufike pachimake especially kwaonwe sasankhidwa maunduna. Kugwa kwa babulo
Hule opanda discipline ngati sunamulipire bwino utamuchinda kale, amakuwulula pa gulu. That’s exactly what Jane Ansah did when she said the UDS788 500 is equivalent to what Kaphale was being paid when representing MEC. Are we serious? She has completely lost her head and she needs serious psychiatric attention from Dr Chiwoza Bandawe ndithudi. So Mr Mvula, thanks but no thanks, this lot has to go. All of it.
Mr Humphry Mvula, musanamize anthu apa. No-one is liable for tarnishing Peter’s name. He is bad himself. I tell you no-one will have enough balls to advise him to assent removing the current MEC. That’s all people want. New cabinet or not, this party is too stinky bwana Mvula. And if Peter thinks the opposition will end up boycotting the elections like Kenya’s Laira Odinga & Co. akunamatu. The opposition is here to stay and to be very raw, Peter will be shown the door the hard way and in a very embarrassing manner. Can’t you see kuti Ansah is… Read more »
How do you dissolve a cabinet while the world is a public health crisis??? Does the President live in a bubble? We have a pandemic going on sir! We need s functioning government!!
What! Mr. Arthur Peter Mutharika is a ‘riff ruff’ himself. The story line MUST have been: ‘Time to rid ourselves of a riff ruff’.
He is a riff-ruff himself how is he going to do it?
Peter Munthalika walamulira Malawi,akapume basi , nothing new he can bring to Malawians.Imagine he is failing to do what the parliamentary appointment committee advised him to do , to fire all MEC commissioners and also he is failing to sign new reformed bills.He doesn’t respect the rules of the country.He must go.
Is he really contemplating choosing another cabinet just for two months? If he did then he’s really thick and this would just confirm to many that the old man is really losing the plot (dementia?)