Mutharika to get Chinese ‘buffet’ of developments for Malawi: To attend China-Africa  summit

President Peter Mutharika is expected bolster his re-lection bid next year with support from China as he is set to visit Beijing this week for the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) which could bear fruits for his plans for infrastractual development.

t is believed that with the joint efforts by China and African countries, the FOCAC Beijing Summit will surely be another historic event to strengthen China-Africa solidarity and cooperation and President Mutharika will use the event and other planned meetings with investors to lobby massive support for Malawi.

Mutharika’s administration wants to further deeper economic relations with China.

The government is set to reassure Chinese investors of the security of investment.

As well as reinforcing amicable relations and reassuring Chinese investors, Mutharika could walk away from Beijing with backing for a huge number of projects to be undertaken on the infrastructure side.

Areas for economic collaboration between Malawi and China include infrastructure and agriculture.

Meanwhile, government of the People’s Republic of China says Malawi should expect an increase of development aid in the near future because the two have enjoyed a mutual relationship since the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

The Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Liu Hongyang said this on Friday in Lilongwe on the sideline of a handover ceremony of equipment for the 2018 population and housing census.

“The two countries have built a solid relationship for the past 10 years and China is looking ahead to a more fruitful relationship. We need Malawi as much as Malawi needs China,” Hongyang said.

He added that China is interested to provide support in agriculture and infrastructure development.

The ambassador further said Malawi can explore more investment opportunities at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

About the meeting of China and Africa, Hongyang said 53 African head of States will be in attendance including Malawi’s Mutharika.

“The African heads of state will gather in Beijing to talk about new ways of doing things and explore new relations and new opportunities.

“China is eager to host these leaders because we see Africa as brothers and sisters and our aim is to consolidate this relationship” he said.

The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation will take place on 3rd and 4th September this year and one of the main goals of the meeting is to seek and expand interests between the two sides and jointly build a shared future for both China and Africa.

