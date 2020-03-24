Mutharika trying to remain in power by ‘hook or crook’ – Malawi opposition
The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party alliance and its partners has claimed that President Peter Mutharika was trying to stay in power by ‘hook or crook’ and to do so the Malawi leader was stooping to any level.
UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga said at a news conference in Lilongwe reading a prepared statement from the MCP-UTM alliance and its partners.
Malunga said Mutharika was taking Malawians for granted and politics to gutter level just to remain in power.
“Fellow Malawians, if you ever doubted Prof Mutharika’s resolve to remain in power by hook or crook, through legal or illegal means, his recent actions must have erased any such doubt.
“His order for the arrest of the leaders of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition is one example. His clandestine meeting with shady characters from the Middle East is another,” said Malunga.
Malunga also branded as “arrogant” President Mutharika’s decision to withheld assent to four election-related bills that Parliament sent for his nod last month; and that he would not fire Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners who the Constitutional Court (ConCourt), presiding over the presidential election dispute, found to be incompetent and ordered Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee (PAC) to further assess their fitness. The committee recommended that they be sacked.
He also accused Mutharika of “unlawful attempts” to extend “tribal influence” to the solemn task of state defence.
University of Malawi's Chancellor College law lecturer Sunduzwayo Madise is on record saying Malawi was in a peculiar situation where Mutharika was still exercising full presidential powers despite that the election was nullified, thus ordinarily the President would have had temporary powers.
Anyakwata inu a opposition ,inu anakuuzani kuti mukhale ku opposition ndindani ? munya simunati ,chisankho chikubwerachi mudzagonjetsedwanso ndiye nyimbo yanu yotchuka ija ya atibera mudzayiyimba mu chamba chanji popeza version iyiyi munayimba featuring chilima inali kawawa ,yaulendo uno featuring chisi aka Shaba Ranks and Coco tea .
zanu tikavotelabe muthalika
We are tired of you guys. What is best is to take out of Malawi politics, Mutharika with his national executive, Chakwera with his national executive and Chilima with his national executive, all briefcase parties be disolved with their top leaders banishe to take part in Malawi politics. All these people are bad for Malawi, too much haterage, none of them can offer anything good to our country
Shut up. The opposition is the one trying to get power by hook and crook. You failed to change the constitution on 50+1 and illegally changed the electoral act – that was UNCONSTITUTIONAL. Go and tell your corrupt Concourt judges that their ruling was flawed.
I gat the power. Mulira kaya zanu izo!
Osanena za corona virus bwanji anthu ongofuna u President nthawi yanu isanakwane inu.
Shit! Your support is dwindling by the day. Utm supporters are frustrated by chilima’s betrayal of his principles for expediency. There is no path to victory for this alliance. Mcp has started using kwacha slogan again, signalling its gone back to its dark past. Aleka za hi-5. No victory for the solobala killing party
Yes Malawians are expecting the highest Court of the land to punish Muthalika and MEC as they undermine the rule of law. The same judges he is insulting today will be important tomorrow that is how it works.
Both the government and the opposition parties need to be reminded that the time for politics is not now, they all have to focus on COVID-19 and lead Malawi in the fight to stop the virus killing hundreds of thousands. COVID-19 cannot be said not to be in Malawi when we do not have the means of testing for the virus. It’s time for a government of national unity until such time as the virus no longer presents the country a threat. Failing this both the government and the opposition parties should be held responsible for ‘Criminal Neglect’. Indeed once… Read more »
100% true…….and Malawi must rise up to this nonsense!