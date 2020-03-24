Malawi opposition set March 27 ‘day of rage’: To force Ansah, electoral commissioners out
Malawians are bracing for fresh unrest as opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party alliance and its partners have declared Friday 27th March 2020 as a ‘day of rage’ to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah and other commissioners resign.
Opposition accuse Ansah and MEC of presiding over a fraudulent poll in a new bid to force the panel’s chief to quit after the Constitutional court overturned last May’s presidential elections.
Ansah has defiantly said the current electoral commission will manage the Constitutional Court ordered fresh elections slated for July 2.
Addressing a joint news conference in Lilongwe, UTM spokesman Jospeh Chidanti Malunga said the opposition block has christened March 27 2020 as “day of rage”, asking people not to go to work to show that they don’t want Ansah to run the elections.
“ Since we cannot hold street protests due to the threat of the Covid-19 virus, we are calling on all our supporters to stay away from work on Friday.
“Just for one day, we must remind Prof Mutharika and JusticeAnsah that we are tired of them taking us for granted. They do not have power. Power is with the people of Malawi. And the people of Malawi want Electoral Commissioners they can trust,” said Malunga reading a prepared statement.
He said said opposition have also asked their lawyers to go to court on the matter.
“We have instructed our lawyers to commence a constitutional challenge to the continued presence of Justice Ansah and the current Commissioners in the Commission. We shall be asking the Constitutional Court to determine whether it is lawful for Justice Ansah to continue holding her position when the Court and Parliament have clearly stated that she is incompetent,” said Malunga.
He said the judgement was very clear that the Commission mismanaged the 2019 tripartite elections.
“The court ruled that Parliament should Institute an inquiry to look into their competence and the inquiry recommended to President Peter Mutharika to fire them.”
He said this arrogance by the executive is very retrogressive.
Malunga said it has proven that the current MEC commissioners have no mandate to administer the elections.
MCP deputy spokesman Ezekiel Chin’goma said it was time to throw off the yoke of bondage of Ansah in subverting the will of the people.
“We remain in the trenches and will continue to fight to force the current MEC out and have competent people manage the elections,” he said.
Ching’oma said MCP, UTM and its slliance partners will still participate in the elections.
Apart from Ansah, other Mec commissioners are Linda Kunje, Mary Nkosi, Jean Mathanga, Moffat Banda, Yahaya M’madi, Elvey Mtafu, Kilion Mgawi and Clifford Baloyi.
The electoral commission announced Monday that fresh presidential polls will be held on July 2, the 149th day from February 3, the date on which the Constitutional Court nullified the 2019 presidential elections after considering charges of irregularities.
Voter registration for the polls will begin on April 4 and run until June 7 in four phases, Ansah told reporters.
The nomination of candidates for the presidential polls will take place April 23-24 in the southern city of Blantyre, she added.
In a landmark ruling, Judge Healey Potani, chairman of the five-judge panel hearing the case, announced on Feb. 3 that “the presidential results announced on May 27, 2019 are null and void. Fresh elections should be held within 150 days.”
The protests over the polls' results on many occasions turned violent with looting, damage to property and injuries.
Tizaona Times TV, Times Radio ngati zizakhale zosaulutsa mau tsiku lonse ndiye tizadziwa kuti anthu sanapite kuntchito. Apo bi tizapita basi.
As a representative of all employers in this country, I am saying all workers who shall abscond from work on Friday should not be paid their Friday wage. No work no pay. Any employers must be free to punish such absent employees for contravening terms of contract or terms of engagement. Tell such absent employees to be paid the Friday wage by UTMCP. Nawe iwe ngati usakuifunadi ntchito (yosowayi) udzajombe on Friday. Town sisunga kape. I can now see UTM ili bize kudzola nawo matope a MCP. Remember that Malawians are watching you keenly. By continuing on the path of… Read more »
When it comes to freedom sitiwopa imfa not even covid, let’s march to state house.
Chakwera is a bad opposition leader. He is taking our country down a dangerous root.
What an idiotic decision by Chakwera, UTM and partners. The world is boiling due to coronavirus and all you think is chisankho. FOTSEKI. A stupidly power hungry pastor.
Chakwera, wife zauchitsiru sitikufuna. We have realised that ndiwe munthu wosokoneza. Go away.
Kkkkkkkkkkkkkk
Pangani Mademo tione.
Wina uyesele kujomba kukampani kwanga. Ndikuchotsa pompopompo.
koma ndiye mwationjeza mene akuvutira kusaka ganyuyu ndiye mwati ndijombe ku ntchito? kodi ku supreme court mukuopako cani? tangodilirani pajatu ma judge/lawyers ali mbali yanu. inu mwagwiritsa ntchito mphavu mulekeni APM agwiritse ntchito malamulo. Nyekwe ina pompano ikubwera kkkkkk
APM and Ansah will be held responsible for any chaos resulting from arrogance displayed by MEC.