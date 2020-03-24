UK-based Amophi offers free shipping to Malawi anti-Covid-19 materials

UK-based Amophi Shipping Limited chief executive officer Amos James Phiri has offered to shipping for free to Malawi antimicrobial cleaners that will work to disinfect the coronavirus and any items related to fight against Covid-19.

Phiri said he is dedicating April 2020 for free shipping of items including hand-sanitisers and masks for free and urged Malawians in UK to take advantage of the offer to ships as many items as possible to help their homeland.

“We are also making an honest appeal to organisations and individuals who can source these hand sanitizers and masks so that we ship them to prisons, police cells and hospitals,” reads the post Phiri made about the offer on Facebook.

Malawi is yet to record any cases of coronavirus.

But President Peter Mutharika on Friday declared a state of disaster over the coronavirus panemic and ordered the closure of schools and a suspension of public gatherings.

Mutharika announced that to ensure that coronavirus does not find its way into Malawi, foreigners from coronavirus-hit countries would be barred from entering Malawi, while nationals and residents returning from affected countries would be subjected to self- or institutional quarantine.

The Malawi government has also temporary suspended the issuance of visas to citizens of countries highly affected by the disease, he said.

Meanwhile, neigbouring Tanzania, Zambia and South Africa, who are Malawi’s key trade partners, have been affected by the virus and governments have taken unprecedented steps, including shutting down airports, imposing travel restrictions and completely sealing their borders.

The novel coronavirus strain responsible for the recent deadly global outbreak is contagious spread mainly from person-to-person contact through sneezing and coughing.

The virus may be able to live on surfaces like metal, glass or plastic for up to nine days.

Household cleaning products such as bleach were found to be effective at killing the virus on surfaces within a minute, according to a study published in The Journal of Hospital Infection .

