Mutharika under pressure to fire 2 ministers
President Peter Mutharika is under intense pressure to fire two Cabinet ministers following a leaked video clip exposing them on issues of allowances.
Health Minister Jappie Mhango and Information Minister Mark Botomani attempted to lie on hefty allowances they receive on a daily basis.
The two were unaware that the microphone was on when they discussed how to crookedly hide the allowance issue.
But Malawians have taken up on various social media platforms asking Mutharika to fire them if they cannot resign themselves.
This is in regard to their involvement in the restructured special cabinet committee on the coronavirus pandemic.
Botomani, the government spokesperson has on several occasions vehemently denied pocketing allowances for doing their work in relation to the pandemic.
He has since asked for more time before commenting on the matter.
Malawians, we need to claim all the monies starting the first day these people they started taking and or doing the job, let’s take the money back!
This is what we call Dangerous protocol!
Iyayaya, koma mbava izi! Was not believing when people are talking about these idiots. Hahahahahaa! Am sorry I’m not in Malawi. Now I understand why Cadets always get angry on this platform, it is because they think getting angry will hide their thieving life! Are you not ashamed to have Ministers stealing on a day light like this? Now you tell us to believe that the status of Covid19 is true? If you are not honesty with money that was supposed to help fighting the pandemic, are you not going to hide the truth so that you steal as much… Read more »
Koma bwanji audio sikumveka??. What are you hiding?. We should listen to exactly what they were discussing.
The vice president said it, he warned you regarding the same issue which you vividly denied it you see how GOd does when he wants to expose the weakdnesss
