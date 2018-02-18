Mutharika urged to deal with Malawi ailing economy, corruption and nepotism: ‘Hold off publicity stunts’

President Peter Mutharika has been urged to renew his vows to fight corruption and be hands on in rebuilding the country’s economy as well as stamp out nepotism other than engage in hideous photo-opportunities staged by his inept handlers instead of tackling the real fundamental issues that are making Malawians angry.

The IMF has projected the economy to grow between 3 and 5 percent, and 7 percent in the medium-term.

Commentators and international cooperating partners have since spoken of the need for the President to deal decisively with issues issues of corruption.

Malawi News columnist George Kasakula wrote on his ‘Hitting the nail’ that if President Mutharika wants to regain the trust of Malawians to give him a fresh broad mandate like they did to his brother Bingu in 2009, then he must deal with the fundamental issues that are worrying to Malawians.

“He must deal with the economy, for example, and put necessary infrastructure to make sure that all Malawians participate in meaningful activities that would spur real growth and not the imaginary one he and Goodall Gondwe [Finance minister] want us to believe in,” Kasakula advised.

He persuade President Mutharika to take “bold steps” to help local farmers benefit from their sweat, which he pointed out is not the case at the moment when they are being exploited by marauding big companies that roam the rural areas during harvest time, taking their produce almost for free and exporting it abroad where they stash their proceeds, without government collecting any meaningful tax.

According to Kasakula, the President must institute tangible far reaching reforms in agriculture, health, education, energy, among other sectors, that will make a real difference and move Malawi forward.

The President has also been asked to decisively deal with corruption and not shield anybody in the corridors of power.

“If Mutharika wants to be believed that he deserves a second term, he must deal with corruption just as he promised Malawians before the 2014 elections, without shielding anybody, whether he or she is a close friend or family member,” wrote Kasakula.

He the also called for an end to ‘Lhomwelisation’.

”If the President wants a second go at presidency, he must start making Malawians, from Nsanje to Chitipa or Nkhotakota to Mchinji, to feel that they all belong to this country by stopping the monopoly by only one tribe or region, as is the case at the moment.This practice is called nepotism or tribalism and it has no place in the modern day Malawi,’ he wrote.

On corruption , European Union (EU) Ambassador Marcel Gerrmann, also emphasised the need for government to ensure that every kwacha is accounted for and spent wisely in the prevailing harsh economic times if the country is to recover.

“As EU [European Union], we financed a conference last April on corruption, which was also attended by the President, but so far we still haven’t seen a report or recommendations a year later.

“I think it is important if this done if the fight against corruption is to be won in this country.”

On her part, British High Commissioner Holly Tett also said corruption needs to be tackled “ for the country to move forward in terms of growth.”

Tett said there was need for strong commitment towards reforms, priority areas being on agriculture such as transparency in Admarc, fertiliser, seeds and the review of the Control of Goods Act.

The impoverished southern African nation is recovering from drought-induced economic stagnation and remains heavily reliant on borrowing, with about a third of its $3.5 billion total debt coming from external lenders.

