Mutharika urges Malawians to renew mindset for national transformation

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has urged people in the country to renew their mindsets for the country to attain meaningful transformation.

Mutharika made the remarks on Monday at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) in Chiradzulu during this year’s memorial service of worship in commemoration of the life of Reverend John Chilembwe and other fallen heroes who fought for the country’s independence.

“Malawians need to transform their mindset for the good of the country in terms of development. It is hard to welcome change all the time and this is why people in the country are failing to appreciate what my government is doing,” he said.

The President added that Chilembwe was killed because he wanted to bring change in the country in the same way Moses in the Holy Bible was once criticized by the Israelites when he was leading them to the promised land of Canaan.

Mutharika pointed out that the late President Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika’s efforts to transform the country were not recognized while he was alive, urging people in the country to stop praising a person when he dies.

“Under Bingu’s reign there were a lot of developments in the country, but people were criticizing him as if he was doing nothing. They started praising him when he died,” Mutharika lamented.

The Malawian leader, however, encouraged Malawians to completely transform their mindset and change the way they perceive the country and start to appreciate what others were doing without pulling them down.

He also said his government ensured it lived to its promise of completing the vision that Chilembwe had 100 years ago by constructing community technical colleges for people in the country to learn different skills as one way of creating employment for the youths.

“John Chilembwe founded the PIM so that people would be industrious and become self-reliant. We have also taken some lessons from Chilembwe in thinking progressively to transform people’s lives in this country,” he said.

Mutharika described Chilembwe as a symbol of patriotism, integrity and hard work, elements which government has embraced through the construction of Ida Chilembwe Technical College in an effort to continue with Chilembwe and his wife’s dream of training young men and women.

Delivering his sermon, Reverend Dr. Patrick Makondetsa, who is also PIM President, emphasized the need for Malawians to completely change their mindset.

Makondetsa said people needed to change their spiritual mindset first for them to appreciate what government was doing, urging political parties to stop pulling each other down as they would meet in the kingdom of God despite their political differences.

Chilembwe was born in 1871, near Sangano Hills, stayed in Chilomoni in Blantyre where he did his education up to Standard 3, equivalent to Standard 7 of today. He authored the first pastoral letter in October 1914 which was published in Nyasaland Times and the second one in December the same year which was referred to District Commissioner for Zomba who promised to visit him, but did not.

Chilembwe died in 1915 and his remains are believed to have been buried somewhere at Esparanza Tea Estate in Mulanje, but the exact place remains unknown up to now.

Earlier, president Mutharika and the First Lady Madame Professor Gertrude Mutharika led other officials like the Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima, Leader of Opposition in Parliament Dr. Lazarous Chakwera, Reverend Makondetsa and family representatives of Chilembwe in laying wreaths at the memorial cenotaph.

The prayers were held under the theme: ‘Embracing God for national transformation.’

