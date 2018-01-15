The Buzz TV show introduces special Mondays

The Buzz television show has introduced “Special Mondays” which will focus on up and coming trending artists in different arts and entertainment sectors.

Speaking in an interview, the show’s host Charles Kululanga also known as C-Dub said the first edition dubbed “Comic Monday” airs on 15th January.

“The show is aimed at promoting up and coming young artists who have gone viral and trending on social media. We want to give the youths a platform on mainstream media. We want to encourage youths in different sectors because with the help of technology everything is possible,” C-Dub explained.

He added: “Everybody has a hidden talent, you never know where such talent can take you. We have started with comedy, next edition we might feature visual artists or videographers.”

C-Dub further disclosed that the first edition will feature Tana of broken English fame, Felistus Ngwira also known as Nya uyu and Khalidwe.

“The most interesting thing is that all these young comedians started not so long ago. They are still trending which makes them relevant,” C-Dub highlighted.

The Buzz airs every Monday from 8pm – 9pm on Timveni TV.

