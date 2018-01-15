PIM leader hails Mutharika as visionary leader like Rev John Chilembwe

Leader of the Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) Church, Reverend Patrick Makondesa, has commended President Peter Mutharika is ‘God sent leader’ saying he is demonstrating that he has the vision to develop the country.

He made the remarks on Monday at PIM Headquarters where President Peter Mutharika led Malawians in commemorating the life of the church’s founder and freedom fighter the Reverend John Chilembwe in Mbombwe to commemorate Chilembwe Day in Chiradzulu.

Makondetsa said the country needs leaders who can can develop the nation with infrastructure such as roads.

“With your leadership we will have a new road here,” he said.

He said Chilembwe believed in skills development and that it is because of this that Mutharika government has honoured the fallen hero by constructing a community technical college at PIM.

Makondetsa thanked the Mutharika administration for the support at Ida Chilembwe Technical College.

He also said the country needs leaders who can fight poverty and hunger in villages like Mutharika.

Makondetsa called for national transformation and spirit of sacrifice among Malawians.

Said Makondesa: “The nation needs transformation to become great. We need to give ourselves as a living sacrifice. Our change should go beyond culture and tradition. Our nation is great, its people are great, our leaders too are great. We just have to be faithful to God and believe in ourselves that as a nation we can progress and achieve what we want but not push each other down.”

He highlighted that with a renewed mind, every person either in government or opposition can serve the nation adding that transformation is key to spiritual and physical greatness.

“A person who is not transformed does not see a problem in doing evil acts such as stealing drugs from a public hospital, they are engulfed with envy and jealous instead of exercising love and care for others. Be patriotic and view the world in a different spectrum. The more our spiritual morality is evident, the more our nation becomes a better place to be,” he said.

In her remarks, Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development described John Chilembwe as a man who had a vision, believed in justice and of action.

Chiumia thanked Chilembwe and Reverend Dr. Daniel Malikebu for their vision in promoting education, health and religion not only at PIM but even beyond.

She added that the two also had the vision to empower women as Malikebu was the first to introduce a safe motherhood initiative in 1928 where he also introduced baby of the year competition to encourage women to deliver in hospitals.

“I believe that the spirits of the two are happy wherever they are as President Mutharika is fulfilling their dreams,” Chiumia said.

The commemoration brought together a number of politicians such as Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Born in 1871, Chilembwe attended Virginia Theological Seminary and College in the United States of America (USA) and returned to Malawi around 1901 (after being ordained as a Baptist minister) to establish the Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) in Chiradzulu district

