MP Lucius Banda pleased with govt for construction of Balaka-Khwisa-Bilira road

Member of Parliament for Balaka North, Lucious Banda on Friday commended government for considering to build the Balaka – Khwisa – Bilira road which is currently under construction.

Banda said people used to face challenges to travel on the road especially during the rainy season whereby mad was a big challenge.

The legislator made the commendation at Makuta Primary School when Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima donated relief items to 698 households who were affected by stormy wind on January 8.

“Let me take this opportunity that you are here our Vice President to ask you to extend our heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency President Professor Peter Mutharika for the road project that is under way in my constituency,” Banda said.

“This is a very commendable achievement, the road under construction was impassable especially during the rainy season,” the United Democratic Front (UDF) parliamentarian added.

However, Banda asked government to consider other roads as well in Balaka to facilitate easy movement of both people and goods thereby enhancing socio – economic activities in the district.

On the support of relief items, Banda said he could not hide his excitement and also thanked government for the response, which he described as timely.

“This is what we call rapid response, the tragedy only happened a few days ago but today relief items have already come, this is a commendable job and it has shown that government always has the welfare of its citizens at heart,” he added.

Sub Traditional Authority Mbera concurred with Banda saying ever since he rose to the throne, he has never seen such an immediate relief assistance rendered to victims of a disaster.

“Many times, relief items come when the affected people have recovered from the shock. There is need for government to consider people who have lost their houses in a special way,” Chief Mbera said.

At least 698 families across Balaka were rendered homeless when a wind storm destroyed their houses on Monday, January 8 this year.

