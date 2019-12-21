Mutharika urges Malawians to embrace innovators and thinkers for nation to develop

President Peter Mutharika reminded Malawians on Friday evening during the 2019 Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Innovation Awards ceremony that every citizen has a role to play in developing the country.

The President made the remarks at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre when he hosted (MBC)’s Innovation Awards event which aims at recognising and awarding people who have done exceptionally well in innovations in various fields.

Mutharika said every Malawian including those in rural communities have great ideas that can make a difference in this country.

The President said implementors of development initiatives should listen to the people because everyone has a story to tell.

Mutharika stressed that for the country to develop there is need to embrace thinkers and innovators, who will give in the right ideas.

He also called for the protection of the skills and innovations so that the innovators get returns for their great ideas.

“Let me also add that it is not enough to promote innovation. Let us protect the innovation of our people. I want to see a competent organization established to patent and protect the innovation of Malawians. Let us put our mark upon the world,” disclosed President Mutharika.

Added Mutharika: “I also want to hear that innovators who have productive ideas and are well organized are given access to loans when they need capital.”

The President said also took a swipe at the tendency of some Malawians who also play the blame game instead of finding solutions to problems the country is facing.

“We see a problem and instead of stepping out to look for a solution, we want to find someone to blame. We enjoy complaining more than creating solutions and we often like to play the victim,” Mutharika added.

He advised that the mentality of blaming others and playing the victim cannot take Malawi anywhere.

“The only way to change our country is for us to think differently. This is the only factor that distinguishes countries. If you start thinking differently, you will be a different person. In this world, you are the only person you can change. Start thinking positively, and you will begin to achieve positive results. You can never achieve positive results by thinking negatively.”

He also took a swipe at the youth who are being used to perpetrate violence during demonstrations.

“If you are among the Youth and you have no job. Some people come to pay you K2000 and tell you to go demonstrating and breaking property in town. You end up frustrating business and slowing down the economy that would create jobs for you,” lamented Mutharika.

“You are attacking businessmen and breaking their shops when it is the same people who would employ you. We are creating poverty instead of creating wealth because we are listening to wrong voices.”

Mutharika added that his job as State President is to lead Government in creating opportunities for the Youth and every Malawian but said it was the duty of the youth to take advantage of the opportunities that are being created.

“Opportunities are like rain. Only those who labour in their fields harvest them. We are creating opportunities for the Youth, for every community, by constructing Community Technical Colleges. We are giving you skills. But your success depends on what you do with your skills. Our skills are the best source for creating wealth,” he disclosed.

The annual MBC Innovations awards were held under the theme “Celebrating innovations for national development”.

