MBC hails China for continuous support towards Malawi innovation awardees

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Board Chairperson, Daniel Gunya has hailed the People’s Republic of China for its tireless support towards the MBC innovation awardees from all the four editions.

Gunya made the remarks Friday at this year’s MBC Innovation Awards ceremony that took place at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

“For the past four editions, China has fully sponsored forty awardees that travelled to China to enhance skills in different disciplines.

“This has also helped strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries,” added Gunya.

The event was this year graced by President Peter Mutharika accompanied by the First Lady Getrude Mutharika, the Vice-President Everton Chimulirenji and his wife Judith Chimulirenji.

In his speech, President Mutharika applauded China and commended MBC, saying its efforts in holding these awards has helped in promoting the spirit of being innovative and facilitating development in the country.

“Let me commend MBC for promoting the spirit of innovation in our country; through these awards we are promoting the spirit of innovation even among the most hidden Malawians.

“Everyone in this country can make a difference and everyone has a story to tell, therefore, everyone must be heard out and given an opportunity,” said Mutharika.

“We need every Malawian, we need every contribution,” he added.

Under the theme “Celebrating Innovation for National Development, this year’s award categories included fields like agriculture, environment, health and small scale entrepreneurship.

Others are education, art and culture, science and technology, large scale entrepreneurship, people living with disabilities and sports

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :