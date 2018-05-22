Mutharika urges MEC not to exclude eligible voters in electoral roll for 2019 Malawi watershed polls

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has called upon the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to ensure that the registration exercise and method used for the 2019 Tripartite Elections should not exclude any willing and eligible voters.

Mutharika was speaking at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre on Tuesday when the Commission called upon the President to brief him on the registration exercise and calendar of events for 2019 polls and the Biometric registration system the Commission intends to use during the registration exercise.

Speaking at the meeting, President Mutharika told the poll commission that elections are an important undertaking for a country as such the commission should endeavour to ensure that whatever registration method they are going to use should enable the majority of Malawian voters decide the destiny of their country.

Mutharika called upon the commission to ensure that every eligible Malawian with a bonafide identification such as a passport, driving licence, proof of nationality from a Chief should be allowed to register for the forthcoming polls.

President Mutharika called upon Malawians to register in large numbers and take part in deciding their future of their country.

Speaking at the same function Chairman of the Electoral Commission Dr. Jane Ansah thanked government for the support rendered to the commission for the registration exercise and other preparations of the 2019 General elections.

At the same function the Electoral Commission also demonstrated how the Biometric registration system works.

More than 10 media houses attended the meeting.

