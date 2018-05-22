RVG names Malawi provisional Cosafa squad: Wanderers contribute highest number

Malawi national football team coach Ronny Van Geneugden has drafted in eight Be Forward Wanderers players in his provisional 20-man squad for the 2018 Cosafa Cup to be held in South Africa from May 27 to June 9.

The final squad was confirmed by Cosafa media officer, Lynda Greeff, as FAM is yet to release the squad to the media.

Wanderers have contributed the highest number of players in goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa, defenders Stanley Sanudi, Precious Sambani, Peter Cholopi and Dennis Chembezi, midfielders Felix Zulu, Rafiq Namwera and Alfred Manyozo Jnr.

The coach has also called three Nyasa Big Bullets players namely, Chiukepo Msowoya, John Lanjesi and Patrick Phiri.

Four foreign-based players have been included. They are Portugal-based Richard Mbulu, Robin Ngalande who tuns out for South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Baroka FC, Zambia-based Lusaka Dynamos winger Dalitso Sailesi and Mozambique-based John Banda.

From Silver Strikers, the Flames mentor has included goalkeeper Brighton Munthali and Levison Maganizo, while Gomezgani Gondwe from Civil Sporting Club has been called.

Newly promoted side, TN Stars has contributed one player in Ian Chinyama, while Gastin Simkonda from Moyale Barracks has also made it into the squad.

The Flames start their Group B campaign against Mauritius on May 28. Their second fixture is against Botswana two days later before wrapping up the group stages against Angola on June 1.

The provisional squad is as follows: Goalkeepers: Chipuwa, Brighton Munthali; Defenders: Sanudi, Sambani, Chembezi, Cholopi, Ian Chinyama, Gomezgani Chirwa, Lanjesi; Midfielders: Levison Maganizo, Namwela, Felix Zulu, Manyozo, Banda, Sailesi, Ngalande; Strikers: Msowoya, Richard Mbulu, Simkonda and Phiri.

