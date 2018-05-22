Masters fail to honour league prizes, SRFA terminates sponsorship

Southern Region Football Association (SFRA) has finally officially announced the termination of a three year football sponsorship for the Southern Region Football League with the sponsors Masters Security Services Limited.

This is according to a contract termination letter which Nyasa Times has seen dated May 19th 2018 and signed by SRFA Chairman Raphael Humba, General Secretary D. Kachali and Treasurer a Mr. Kuyera.

The letter has also been copied to officials from the country’s soccer governing body Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

According to the letter, the main reason of terminating the contract is because the sponsors has failed ton honour the obligation of giving prize money for the winning teams for the 2017-2018 soccer season.

It reveals that the sponsor failed to fulfil the promise of depositing the cash into SRFA bank account so that best performers be rewarded and now that the concerned teams are on the administrators neck.

“As an association, we went ahead issuing cheques to the to the concerned teams on understanding that you will deposit the money into our account unfortunately this did not happen till now. All the teams concerned are on our neck demanding their monies and we are failing to convince them” reads part of the letter which adds “the situation is out of hand”.

“Based on the above, this leaves no option but to terminate the football sponsorship for the remaining one year of 2018 season” it reads.

However, in the letter, SRFA is asking the sponsor to honour a payment of K6 million meant for last season.

Finally, the letter appreciates the role Masters Security Services Company has played in developing football in the country through the league sponsorship.

The company which is owned by youthful businessman Alfred Gangata also sponsors top flight league side Masters Security FC.

