Mutharika uses Christmas message to urge Malawians to reject politics of violence

President Peter Mutharika is urging Malawians to reject politics of violence in his Christmas message as the country awaits the outcome of the presidential election case being heard in the High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court in Lilongwe.

Mutharika has stressed his commitment to Christian value as he delivered his seasonal message to the country.

In a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani, Mutharika wishes Malawians Merry Christmas and urges them as they celebrate the birth of God’s only son, Jesus Christ – the Prince of Peac e- to reject politics of violence, emphasising that Malawi is a peace-loving country.

He reminded Malawians that Jesus’s birth represents: peace, mercy, goodwill and urged Malawians to celebrate Christmas season by deeply reflecting on the values of love and peace.

Reads the statement in part: “As peaceful people, the President urges all to reject politics of violence, say no to politics of violence. If some people ask you to destroy police units, businesses, government property and beat up people, you must refuse.

“The President is urging every Malawian to be patriotic and love the country. Malawi is the only country we have. This country is for us and our children, and is bigger than us all, bigger than any individual.”

Mutharika claimed that he is aware that some politicians are visiting churches, telling religious leaders to mobilise people for violence if the court case goes against them, saying: “Let us tell them that this is not what Christ stood for. Jesus stood for peace.”

The President further appealed to all people using the country’s roads during the festive season to be extra careful to avoid road accidents.

Former president Bakili Muluzi has also wished all Christians in the country a joyous Christmas and a Prosperous New Year to all.

He said the 2019 festive season, coming at a time political tension is high owing to the electoral court case, must be used to heal the nation.

