Mutharika visists Thyolo flood victims: Govt extends social services to cater for disaster victims

President Peter Mutharika on Wednesday March 20 2019 visited Molele in Thyolo district to comfort people affected by heavy rains and flooding.

Mutharika met flood victims

at Molele Primary School in Traditional Authority (T/A) Changata’s area in the district.

Up to 91 077 people lost their houses and property in Thyolo district in the disaster that left eight people dead, 25 others injured and 59 000 hectors of farmland and crops washed away.

On Tuesday, Mutharika has ordered responsible Ministries to extend the Social Cash Transfer and the Decent and Affordable Housing Programme to victims of disasters.

The President made the call when he cheered flood victims at Chikuse camp in Chikwawa District on Monday afternoon.

Mutharika said he was aware of the extent to which the disasters affected the people in the country and directed that the heavily affected victims be provided with decent housing and some cash through social cash transfer programme which would help them in their daily living.

“I have instructed Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development so that the housing subsidy programme be extended. Not only that but also the Social Cash Transfer to reach out to the most affected families so that they have something in hand for the period they are rebuilding their lives,” he said.

The President said that he understood that some people died while others lost property when the disasters happened and told the people who gathered at Chikuse camp that his government would try its best to help them all.

“In areas where need be, we will construct dykes so that we don’t have this problem again. Let me assure you that nobody will die of hunger as a result of the floods,” he added.

Mutharika said his government would continue providing necessary support to all the affected people.

Paramount Chief Lundu said the disasters affected almost each and every Traditional Authority (TA) in the district.

He hailed President Mutharika for postponing the programmes he was supposed to carry out in the north saying such a gesture expressed the solidarity the President has with the disaster victims.

“While other people were busy dining and having wine in the capital Lilongwe when the disasters struck, you called off all your official duties to be with the affected families.

“Your presence today has brought joy and happiness in these people. We also appreciate your usual support especially with the relief items you have brought to the people,” Lundu pointed out.

He said people in the camps needed more support that includes medication for fear of some waterborne diseases and malaria.

