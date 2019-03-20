Gun suicide: Businessperson shoots himself in Mchinji

March 20, 2019 Sarah Munthali -Mana 2 Comments

A renowned Mchinji  businessman based in Lilongwe,  Fedeliko Chikakula allegedly committed suicide on Sunday when he by shot himself with a gun.

Chikakula, 45, who used to do his agro-business at Nsalu Trading Centre in Lilongwe is said to have visited his home village of Chilundu in the area of Senior Chief Mlonyeni in Mchinji where upon his arrival he distributed money to some villagers.

Mchinji Police spokesperson, Kaitano Lubrino said later, he secretly drove his car to a nearby bush within the village where he shot himself with a gun.

He said Police rushed to the scene and found him unconscious andthey rushed him for medical attention at Mchinji District Hospital where he died whilst receiving treatment.

Lubrino said police have not yet established the reason for the suicide but he said this was not the first time for Chikakula to make an attempt on his own life as he also took poison in 1998 due to frustration that his business was collapsing.

Police in the district are appealing to the public to refrain from taking own life as a remedy in problem solving but rather, seek counselling.

Mann Chin
Guest
Mann Chin

Nyasatimes could be appear professional and wise if they could issue headlines in Chichewa. Would you have a heading such as A Businessman Guns Down Himself in Mchinji?

4 hours ago
George salijeni
Guest
George salijeni

Mental health

5 hours ago

