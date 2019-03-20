Man jailed for impregnating stepdaughter, 14

March 20, 2019 Lusayo Singogo – Mana 3 Comments

Nkhotakota First Grade Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a 45-year old,FracksonMulete to seven years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for defiling and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Griffin Luhanga told the court that Muletedefiled his stepdaughter almost three times during the months of September to December, 2018.

He said when Mulete realized that the stepdaughter became pregnant for him, he fled his home and went toMpalowafisiin the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mwansambo where he was hiding until he was arrested on March 14, 2019.

First Grade Magistrate, Fred Chilowetsa sentenced Mulete to seven years IHL while stating that the courts are concerned with an increase in cases of defilement whereby young girls are being sexually victimized.

The convict hails from TA Mwansambo in Nkhotakota district.

 

Patrick Mbewe
Guest
Patrick Mbewe

Mulandu wa defilement , magestrate wake MrChilowetsa🤷🏿‍♀️

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Nginde
Guest
Nginde

🤣🤣🤣!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chiswa B
Guest
Chiswa B

TIIKE LAMULO TO ALSO PUNISH THESE CHILDREN. AKUMATIYAMBA OKHA. I HATE IT WHEN SOMEONE SAYS THEY ARE YOUNG THEY CANT MAKE DECISIONS. BUT THEN THESE KIDS WHILE GETTING FUCKED WITH US ARE AT THE SAME TIME PLAYING WITH THEIR AGE MATES THE SAME GAMES.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago

