Paramount chief Lundu endorses Chimulirenji as best running mate

Paramount Chief Lundu of Chikwawa district has endorsed Everton Chimulirenji as the only right running mate for President and leader of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

He made the remarks on Monday when President Mutharika cheered flood victims at Chikuse Camp around Nchalo area in Chikwawa district.

Lundu asked Chimulirenji to stand up so that the people of Chikwawa would know him and later told the gathering that he was the right choice made by the State President to help him run affairs of the country.

“You look at him, very smart, humble and youthful. This is the right running mate for the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika,” he said.

Lundu called on Chimulirenji to mind his business and that of the affairs of the country by being royal and humble to the President.

“We need a good Vice President who is a gentleman in running the affairs of the country and we see that in you thereby giving you the necessary support you deserve. We promise to work with you,” he added.

Deputy Minister of Homeland and Security, Charles Mchacha hailed President Mutharika for demonstrating good leadership in reaching out and touch the most disaster affected households.

“March 7, 2019 when the country was seriously hit by the disasters, other people died with most of them sustaining injuries, other people were in the capital city Lilongwe dinning and feasting.

“Do you expect such people to lead Malawi? In Sena we say “Wadidi nkutani (if somebody helps you)?” Mchacha asked the multitudes of people at Nchalo responded Nkhumphedza (you help him as well)!!!

He hailed Mutharika for cancelling all his official engagements to the northern region upon getting wind of the news so as to show solidarity with the disaster affected communities.

Mchacha asked President Mutharika to consider putting aside special programs that would reach out and touch to every affected household.

