President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday went to his home village in Thyolo, to exercise his right to vote by casting his vote at Goliati Primary School in the district.

Mutharika is seeking a second and final ter, arrived at Goliati Primary School with First Lady Getrude Mutharika said he was happy that people had come out in their large numbers to cast their votes.

“To vote for leaders of one’s choice is very important in a democratic country. It means people are voting for the future of this country,” he said.

The President said voting shows that the people had the power to choose the one to lead the country.

“Everyone should vote. Nobody should be discouraged. At the end it’s the people who determine who should lead the country,” said the President.

Thyolo district has over 279,000 registered voters who queued in 176 polling centers to cast their votes for Councilors, Members of Parliament and President.

78 years old

became president in 2014

his elder brother Bingu wa Mutharika was also president and died after having a heart attack while in office.

is a constitutional expert and former law professor at Washington University

previously served as a minister of justice, for education, science and technology, and as minister of foreign affairs

