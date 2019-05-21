Police arrest 2 poll monitors for attempting to vote twice

May 21, 2019

Malawi Police in Mchinji have arrested two election monitors for attempting to vote twice at different centres.

Police spokesperson in the district Lubriano Kaitano said the two poll monitors are for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

“It is an offence, under the electoral laws to vte twice,” said Kaitano.

However, he could not reveal their names, saying the police were still investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chair has expressed satisfaction with the high turn-out in most of polling centres.

She said the system of having streams has helped to avoid congestion.

