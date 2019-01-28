Mutharika warns people against politicizing killing of people with albinism

President Peter Mutharika has warned people in the country who are politicizing the killings of people with albinism, saying the fight against the albino killings is not a one man show.

He said this in Bangwe on Sunday during a whistle stop tour he conducted in Blantyre starting with Nancholi, Zingwangwa, Chilobwe, Manje and Limbe before concluding in Bangwe.

Mutharika pointed out that the issue of albino killings happening in the country is not something that some quarters should use to advance their interest.

“The fight against albino killings requires joint efforts from churches, chiefs, enforcement agencies among others and it is not a one man show. As government we are equally concerned with the issue.

“The matter is very sensitive and at all cost people should avoid politicizing it. Let me assure all people in the country that my government will continue to offer protection to people with albinism,” he added.

Mutharika has since promised to build a new market and good road networks in Bangwe Township that can facilitate trade in the township, saying the mentioned issues are pillar in driving trade.

Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi revealed that investigations are showing that relatives are connected to the killings of albinos in the country.

He said the current government would leave no stone unturned but to arrest all suspects connected with albino killings adding justice would prevail sooner or later.

The Minister said that, “The way albino killings are happening in this country is questionable because it seems many relatives are having a hand in one way or the other. My appeal to all stakeholders including other politicians is that please let us avoid politicizing the issue of albinism killings.

“Government is doing all it can to protect these people and let me say that like any case of albino killing, Nkhatabay and Karonga incidences are also being treated seriously and all perpetrators will be brought to book.”

There have been series of bloody attacks on people with albinism in the country, which have seen some victims lose lives while others have suffered serious deformities at the hands of ill-minded people who believe they can make a fortune out of the victims’ body parts.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :