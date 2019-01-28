MEC warns electoral stakeholders against being influenced by partisan politics

January 28, 2019 Patricia Mtungila-MEC

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has warned electoral  stakeholders to exercise impartiality and neutrality in handling the nomination process in order to ensure credibility of May 21  2019 Tripartite Elections.

Commissioner Kunje during the briefing in Mzuzu

Commissioner Linda Kunje, who is also Chairperson of MEC’s Finance Committee  sounded the warning in Mzuzu  on Saturday during a daylong training of Constituency Returning Officers   from Mzuzu City, Rumphi  District and Mzimba North  held at Mzuzu City Council.

“As electoral staff you are not  supposed to engage in malpractices that can easily  undermine the credibility of the Elections. You are supposed to be impartial   and not show political sides and partisanship.

“There will be constant and intense monitoring and supervision by the Commission. If you are found  engaging in malpractices , the Commission will not  hesitate to sever ties with you,”  Kunje said.

Malawi is currently in the nomination phase of the electoral cycle where political aspirants  are collecting nomination forms to contest in the forthcoming Elections. From Monday to Friday next week,  4th to 8th February, aspirants  countrywide are scheduled to  submit the filled nomination forms to their respective constituency returning officers.

However, all roads lead to Blantyre  where  presidential aspirants  are slated to submit their nomination papers to MEC at Chichiri International Conference Centre Hall popularly known as COMESA Hall.

Meanwhile,  MalawibPolice Service  have  assured  electoral stakeholders in Mzuzu and residents of tight security during submission of nomination forms  to prevent any violent occurrences.  Officer-in-Charge for Mzuzu Police, Lovemore Mwabumba  said that Police are set to provide intense patrols during the submission of nomination papers.

“Here in Mzuzu, as Police we are prepared to cover the nomination process. As Police we will ensure materials are not tampered, stolen or destroyed hence we will assure that  there is 24 hour  visibility within the premises where these materials are being kept.

“There are many candidates who move around with their supporters.   We will also increase our visibility within the streets to ensure that there is orderly conduct of each and every citizen  during that time and that we prevent the occurrence of crime,”  Mwabumba said.

Aspirants in this year’s Elections are expected to compete for 193 Constituencies and  462 Wards while   MEC indicates that 20 candidates have so far  collected nomination  papers to contest as President of Malawi.

 

