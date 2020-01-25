Mutharika washes hands clean over judges bribery claims: ‘Court must decide polls case purely based on facts’

January 25, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 9 Comments

President Peter Mutharika has washed his hands clean over the Constitutional Court judges bribery allegations, saying the judges should be left alone to make the election petition case without financial inducements.

Mutharika: judiciary must be allowed to decide cases without pressure, inducements or any or any extraneous factor

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times on Saturday issued by his lawyers and signed by Samuel Tembenu, Mutharika says he is dismayed by the alleged offers to bribe the Constitutional Court judges.

“Our client (President Mutharika), as a custodian of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, strongly believes that the judiciary must be allowed to decide cases without pressure, inducements or any or any extraneous factors,” reads the letter in part.

The letter says Mutharika believes that the court must decide the case “purely based on facts properly adduced before it and the applicable law.”

The letter says Mutharika believes in the Independence of the judiciary, saying Malawians should refrain from actions that can compromise the integrity and independence of the judiciary.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau this week arrested a financial services business tycoon Thomson Mpinganjira  on allegations that he wanted to bribe the Constitutional Court judges hearing the election case.

The judges are expected to make their ruling January 31.

Kennedy nali



Whatever comes this man’s mouth cannot be trusted he is a liar and a crook.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kumzy kumzy



Dont take us for granted. Why the bribers r free todate? I feel sorry 4 our country.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nzika



Mwayamba kuopa Ankulo Mr Tippex? Suuja umayankhula motumbwa iwe? Kusamba mmanja kwabodza! Nthawi yonseyi unali kuti? Usalire waba wekha!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Baby SKC



I love dpp

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
AKWENI



ZAVUTA KUSAMBA MMANJA

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
braveheart



Ulemu wanu munthu wamkulu!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Maliseche



Look who is talking?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mtete



Let’s see how the case unfolds. Someone is bound to mention someone at some point.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Akuba, akuba, akuba!



You are throwing him under the bus before he is prosecuted. Akakuwululani kaya. Mukanadikila. Zanu izo. Remember, ‘Nkhuku ikanyowa siyenda malonda, amati ndi chipsolopsolo’.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago