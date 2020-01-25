MEC rules out use of tippex in Lilongwe south by-election

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it would prosecute any presiding officer who will use correctional fluid, tippex in the forthcoming by-election in Lilongwe south constituency.

Commissioner Jean Mathanga said the use of tippex is illegal.

“The use of tippex is not allowed and will not be allowed in the by-election. Any presiding officer found using tippex will face the law,” she said.

She said the commission will not allow malpractices that will affect the outcome of the election.

Mathinda said there was no use of tippex in the recent local government by-election in Kasungu.

There was high use of tippex in the May 21, 2019 tripartite election, prompting the opposition UTM and Malawi Congress Party to challenge the presidential results.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :