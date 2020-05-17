Mutharika will get re-elected as Malawi president — Nankhumwa

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (responsible for the South) Kondwani Nankhumwa on Sunday, May 17, 2020, held two separate meetings with DPP district, ward and constituency leaders, including Members of Parliament (MPs) in Nsanje and Chikwawa winding up a series of planning meetings he has held in all districts in the region ahead of the forthcoming fresh presidential election.

He had been to Phalombe, Mulanje, Mwanza, Blantyre, Chiradzulu and on Saturday, May 16, he met party leadership in Thyolo.

“Today marks the end of the meetings; I am highly impressed by the leaders’ level of responsiveness. We had open discussions and I have learnt one or two things that on how best we can further grow our party, I will take with me to the top leadership for action,” said Nankhumwa.

He said top on agenda was the forthcoming polls where he encouraged the leaders to charge of the campaign in their areas of jurisdiction.

Polling is due on July 2, but could be brought forward to June 23 by Parliament, according to the Malawi Electoral Commission.

He reiterated that DPP is decentralizing in election campaign approach in the short and medium term.

“In the long term, we want to completely overhaul our system where the grassroots leadership must have a greater say in the affairs of the party than is the case now.

“In simple terms, we desire that the grassroots leadership takes charge and spearhead election campaign in their respective constituencies and districts instead of party executives dictating matters from above.

“The grassroots leaders, who include MPs, ward councillors, district and area committee members must be responsible for growing the party; mobilization and recruitment of new members in their respective areas. We’re employing that model in the on-going presidential election campaign as a motivational drive,” Nankhumwa said.

He said the party fully recognizes and appreciates the role that the grassroots leaders play in ensuring that the party remains strong and successful now and in future.

Nankhumwa, who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament, said the party is optimistic that torchbearer President Peter Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Muluzi will carry the day in the fesh elections.

“I informed the leaders that if it were not for the death of President Professor Bingu wa Mutharika in 2012, DPP would have ruled this country uninterrupted since it was established in 2005 because it is the only party in this country, which has created a strong bond with Malawians due to its history of strong performance and ability to respond to common aspirations of a majority of Malawians.

“President (Peter) Mutharika has displayed exceptional tenacity of leadership in guiding the DPP after the death of President Bingu wa Mutharika, even when the odds were stuck against him, and when dark and evil forces were so strong against the party.

“Under President Mutharika’s guidance, donors quickly opened their purse after fleeing because of cashgate. The economy has been stable throughout the six years that we have been in power. There has been a mushrooming of infrastructure development and governance systems have been wheeling non-stop; the people’s livelihoods have been uplifted through the pro-poor programmes that the DPP has been implementing throughout the country,” said Nankhumwa.

He said those that have eyes can attest to the fact that there has been unprecedented and tangible social and economic development in all districts that has remarkably transformed people’s lives.

“There has been a significant improvement of the road infrastructure and tarmac roads are almost in city townships,” he said.

