Mutharika’s aide Chisale rearrested over Blantyre shooting
Former president Peter Mutharika’s aide Norman Paulosi Chisale has been re-arrested moments after being granted bail by the Lilongwe Magistrate Court in cement import case , this time on a charge of assault which took place in Blantyre.
Chisale has been slapped with money laundering and fraud charges in relation to the cement import scandal.
But after he was released on K10 million cash bail bond by Senior Resident Magistrate Violet Chipao, police pounced on Chisale again on allegations of assualt.
Chisale reportedly shot a woman at Chimwankhunda Township in Blantyre as he was allegedly chasing people suspected to have been unarmed robbers.
A 35 year-old Sigele Kaipa was hit with a stray bullet and treated at hospital.
State prosecutors told the court that Chisale will be taken in custody for that charge.
When the incident happened while Chisale was strongman during Mutharika’s regime, human rights defenders asked the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) to independently investigate the incident.
Chisale reacted furiously in court of his re-arrest, saying : “It’s too much . I am a person too and I feel pain.”
Senior Resident Magistrate Chipai said the issue introduced was not before the court and therefore would not comment.
There was tension as Chisale was refusing to be taken into custody.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
There is no point in torturing the man. If there is enough evidence get him in- osati in and out. Izi ndi nkhaza and no matter the justification,it is inhuman. If he behaved like a witch, there is need for us to behave the same. -Otherwise people wont know the difference. Remember, an eye for an eye makes the world go blind.
Ingopezani mlandu woyenera, mumlande katundu and prosecute him……enafe nkhaza zimatinyansa- weven if its kubwezera.
Arrests are a good way of diverting gullible people’s attention of serious problems the country is facing such as COVID. Yesterday 8 people died. What is the idiot Chakwera doing.?
What can he do? Please explain?
DPP Leadership you are sleeping too much. persecution of ur members will not stop until u react. U have to wake up and fight fire with fire. We all know these arrests r politically motivated. This UTMCP craziness needs to stop. No one including Chakwera and Saulosi is more Malawian than DPP folks. They both have no rt to bully anyone. Let them apply the Law equally to all Malawians.
This guy murdered issa njaunje and does not deserve to be free.the guy is a thug ,keeping outside he may intimidate state witnesses.i m told the asians ampaka matope akuda.if u let him free akawaopseza.
The re-arrest is because clueless Chakwera has found there there is NO evidence on the first charges.
Ankolo munthu akamupatsa bail it doesnt mean kuti alibe mlandu ayi, and milandu ndiyosiyani let him face the music
CHISALE WULIRA SUNATI WULIZIWA DZIKO…YOU THOUGHT YOU WERE ABOVE THE LAW.
MUMASIBWA ANTHU YINU KWAMBILI
He has too much blood in his hands so that even the bible might not save him now. He should have read the bible first before his actions. Now he will read it behind bars and only reflect on his actions hoping to come out a reformed person. This is the reality of this world and a lesson to humanity.
You’re a person really? Did think of that when you were in power of stealing and killing? Test your own urine now!
The same happened with jomo osman, the police of Malawi Congress party is worse than ever before. Is the much dreaded focus gwede back at police?
Why are you Zede not being picked. It means you are OK, therefore, Jomo and Chisale are getting what they planted.
I think you are insane, this is the same police that used to tear gas us during DPP, MCP has not recruited police officers in 3 weeks. Musova muona kuti mutani, let others learn that it is not proper to abuse position as there is tomorrow. You took this country as if it has no laws.
As the saying goes, ” when it rains, it pours”.
Akulu akale adati “mvula ikakuona litsiro, siikata”, komanso, ” Choyipa chitsata mwini”.
Mwanzunzitsa mizimu ya anthu ambiri oChisale, zonsezi Chisale ndi zanu zomwe, muzikombeza.
Nanga kukayamba kutuluka za imfa za abale athu a khungu la chi albino? Mapfupa awo, zomwe zikukhudzanso a Heatherwick Ntaba and Arthur Peter Mutharika…..heeeeyi Wena!
Ziliko, musova Chisale.