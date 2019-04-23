Mutharika’s press officer Namiwa quits State House

One of President Peter Mutharika’s press officers Slyvester Namiwa has resigned from his post at State House citing personal reasons.

In a brief statement addressed to the media, Namiwa has not stated the actual reason for quitting his job.

“I have made this decision based on personal reasons. However, I urge Malawians of good will to pray for this nation as we approach the second tripartite elections slated for May 21, 2019,”reads part of the statement.

Namiwa was appointed presidential press officer in 2014 when Mutharika became the President.

