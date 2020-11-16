Mwai, Mvula out of Malawi Queens’ South Africa trip: Vinkhumbo returns to national duty

Two of Malawi Queens’s foreign-based shooters Mwawi Kumwenda and Joyce Mvula will not be part of the 15-member squad traveling squad to play three test series against Spar Protea in South Africa.

A statement issued by Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) on Sunday said that while Kumwenda was released by her Australian club, she is on vacation.

“Her club cleared her, but she excused herself, saying she is on holiday,” reads the statement in part.

Kumwenda said she will be available for any future engagements with Malawi Queens but that she will miss the series “as I am still going through physiotherapy while on holiday in Melbourne.

Manchester-based Joyce Mvula will not make it due to club commitments.

Another England-based goal defender Laureen Ngwira and Alinafe Kamwala were dropped.

The squad has seven defenders, four attackers and four shooters, five of whom are new faces (Beauty Basiyao, Maggie Sikwese, Tendai Masamba, Juliet Sambo and Mary Nyirenda).

Towela Vinkhumbo returns to the squad after nearly a year long absence, joining the Queens’s defence alongside Captain Caroline Mtukule, Martha Dambo, Grace Mwafulirwa, Juliet Sambo, Beauty Basiyao and Maggie Sikwese.

Enterprising Queens’s attacker Takondwa Lwazi forms a formidable quadruple attacking machinery setup together with Bridget Kumwenda, Thandie Galeta and Beatrice Mpinganjira.

Queens’s shooters traveling with the team include Sindie Simtowe, Jessica Mazengera, Tendai Masamba and Mary Nyirenda

The Queens squad leaves the country on Monday morning through Chileka International Airport for the three-test series scheduled between 26 and 30 November in Rustenburg, South Africa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares