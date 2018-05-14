Mwamaso beats Mwaipopa in preparation for middleweight title

Felix Mwamaso, on Sunday beat Yahaya Mwaipopa in an eight round non- title bout at Obriegado Leisure Park in Mzuzu as he prepares for a middleweight title bout against Simeon Mcheka early next month at M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe.

In brown and white trunks, challenger Yahaya Mwaipopa, weighing 72 Kilograms, took the red corner while Felix Mwamaso in red and white trunks, weighing 73 Kilograms took the blue corner.

The two boxers sized each other in the first round but serious exchange of punches was observed in the second round with Mwaipopa aiming with kidney punches to weaken Mwamaso early in the bout.

A second into the third round, Mwamaso landed a powerful left hook on Mwaipopa who spent much of the time guarding his body in this round before the fourth round which seemed evenly balanced.

There was not much to record in round five but Mwamaso’s powerful left uppercut in the sixth round sent Mwaipopa to the ropes and slipped from the canvas.

Heavy punches by Mwamaso landed on Mwaipopa’s body like a hailstorm in round seven and sensing he could be knocked down in the final round, Mwaipopa resorted much to holding.

Judge Sylvester Lajabu scored 74 for red corner (Yahaya Mwaipopa) and 79 for blue corner (Felix Mwamaso). Judge Pongolani Vumu scored 75 for red corner and 79 for blue corner while Judge Stanley Banda scored 75 for red corner and 80 for blue

Mwamaso was declared winner on points.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the bout, Felix Mwamaso said Yahaya Mwaipopa was a very strong boxer and he gave him a good preparation for his middleweight title bout against Simeon Mcheka.

“I trained hard to knock him out but he is very strong and I should commend him for giving me a good fight,” explained Mwamaso while complaining about the poor state of the ring at Obriegado.

“I hope to beat Simeon Mcheka in Lilongwe and claim the middleweight title belt,” he added.

On his part, Yahaya Mwaipopa said he accepted the defeat and that the loss with would give him enthusiasm to train hard to progress in his boxing career.

The bout was organized by Bagdad Boxing Promotions and was the first in 2018 in Mzuzu.

